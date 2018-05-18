Spice Girls to perform at reception after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding

Source:
A 1 NEWS reporter in Windsor has received "rock solid" information that the Spice Girls will perform at a reception after the royal wedding.
1 NEWS reporter Paul Hobbs told TVNZ1's Breakfast programme that "I ran into someone who I cannot reveal their name, but rock solid information".
"[It's been] long speculated that the Spice Girls would play at one of the receptions after the ceremony - I can confirm that is 100 per cent.
"Spice girls locked in - they're going to be playing."
Prince Harry is due to marry Meghan Markle early Sunday morning and 1NEWS and TVNZ1 will have full coverage starting on Saturday evening.
