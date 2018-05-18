Spice Girls to perform at reception after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding

A 1 NEWS reporter in Windsor has received "rock solid" information that the Spice Girls will perform at a reception after the royal wedding.

1 NEWS reporter Paul Hobbs told TVNZ1's Breakfast programme that "I ran into someone who I cannot reveal their name, but rock solid information".

"[It's been] long speculated that the Spice Girls would play at one of the receptions after the ceremony - I can confirm that is 100 per cent.

"Spice girls locked in - they're going to be playing."