Speed limits lowered on parts of alternative Picton-Christchurch route

The New Zealand Transport Agency is lowering the speed limits on certain parts of the alternative Picton-Christchurch road.

A map from the NZTA showing current highway conditions in the South Island.

A map from the NZTA showing current highway conditions in the South Island.

Source: Supplied/NZTA

NZTA said in a statement today some parts of the road, which has seen a quadrupling in traffic since SH1 north of Kaikōura closed due to the earthquake, will now be 80kmh instead of 100kmh.

The areas affected will be parts of the road which are more windy for 2km or more, and will improve safety on the route.

Speed limits will also be reduced around key intersections, and speed limits through all of the townships and villages along the route will be reduced to a maximum of 60kmh.

NZTA Highway Manager Frank Porter said "the alternative route is challenging to drive and since the Kaikōura earthquake there has also been a large increase in the number of heavy vehicles."

"In light of this, our road safety engineers have reviewed the route to ensure that the speed limits are appropriate for road users and the people living in the communities they travel through."

New signage will also be installed around schools to remind motorists of the 40km/h limit while children are present.

Motorists are advised to be wary of changed limits, and to drive to the conditions.

