Travellers to the Mackenzie Country these school holidays have been treated to a spectacular Hoar frost that has descended in the region.

A Hoar frost is a deposit of ice crystals on an exposed object. It is formed by direct condensation of water vapour to ice at temperatures below freezing.

While beautiful, it’s also helping local business owners.

For Hot Tubs Omarama owner Emma Moore, the white out has meant they’re almost fully booked out.