 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Special taonga part of national earthquake memorial

share

Hannah Mills 

1 NEWS Reporter

A special taonga makes up part of the Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial, which was officially unveiled today.

The 265kg piece of pounamu, the traditional Maori name for greenstone, was gifted by Te Runanga o Makaawhio, one of local iwi Ngai Tahu's sub tribes for the memorial.

Six years on, there is now a permanent reminder of those who lost their lives on February 22, 2011.
Source: 1 NEWS

"We don't have that source over on this side of the Southern Alps so we have to have an open relationship with our relations and particularly Ngati Waiwai which are the Runanga based over near Hokitika," Tui Falwasser of the Matapopore Charitable Trust told 1 NEWS.

"It's with that Runanga that we were able to go in and source this significant pounamu," she said.

The piece was found, chosen and removed by helicopter from a remote Westland Valley.

"When the stone came out of the river it was quite rough and very bumpy and pitted in the surface, so we’ve taken the oxidised part of the surface down to smooth it off and make it nice and friendly to touch," carver Caleb Robinson said.

"Most people think of pounamu as being a green stone, but the colour of pounamu goes from pure white to the darkest of black and every colour in-between.

"It oxidises on the outside and you never know what’s inside a stone until you cut it and have a look at it," he said.

The Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial, on the banks of the Avon River, is ready for its official unveiling.
Source: 1 NEWS

Placing pounamu at important entranceways is an established Maori tradition.

Last week, the stone was mounted onto a plinth with a Carrara marble base at the site.

A 265kg piece of pounamu has been gifted by Te Runanga o Makaawhio for the national memorial.
Source: 1 NEWS

A water feature sprays water across the pounamu – or touch stone - which visitors to the memorial will be encouraged to feel.

"When you touch a bit of pounamu you take onboard a bit of its Mauri, its essence or feeling.

"But at the same time while you touch the stone, you might put a bit of your pouri or sadness and it takes it away from you.

"It really heals people emotionally," Mr Robinson said.


Related

Hannah Mills

Christchurch and Canterbury

01:21
The Governor-General delivered a message on behalf of The Queen on the sixth anniversary of the earthquake.

The Queen's special message for Christchurch: 'I hope this memorial is place of solace and reflection'

00:35
Bill English says the memorial can be a place to hope as the city gets back on its feet.

PM says new quake memorial is 'a place of peace, a symbol of our love' as Christchurch remembers victims on sixth anniversary
02:19
Breakfast's Jack Tame talks to architect Jacky Bowring who was involved in the creation of the memorial which will be unveiled today.

Up close to the Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:08
1
Philip Kinraid killed his daughter by holding her head on a pillow to try to settle her, in June, 2015.

Watch: 'Her life was taken away in an instant, she was only two' - judge's tough words to man who killed his daughter using pillow

2
NZ captain Kane Williamson batting. International One Day Cricket. New Zealand Black Caps v Australia. Chappell–Hadlee Trophy, Game 3. Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand. Sunday 5 February 2017 © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Neesham comes out firing as Black Caps make final push for high total in Second ODI


3

Live stream: Christchurch Earthquake memorial service


01:28
4
The men walked away empty-handed, but left a pretty good clue to their identities after failing to cover up in time.

Watch: Pair caught on CCTV checking out property in swanky Auckland suburb


01:18
5
The children attended a private service last night at the National Earthquake Memorial, unveiled today.

'I wish you were here' - children leave heartfelt messages for their parents killed in Christchurch earthquake

Live stream: Christchurch Earthquake memorial service

The service on the sixth anniversary of the quake will include the official unveiling of the Memorial Wall for the victims.

00:28
Pete and Manu can’t wait to eat local Kiwi produce while filming here, but weren’t convinced by Brodie’s offer of the classic onion dip.

'Yeah… that doesn’t sound that great' – MKR's Pete Evans unimpressed with Kiwi Onion Dip recipe

Pete and Manu can’t wait to eat local Kiwi produce while filming here, but weren’t convinced by Brodie’s offer of the classic onion dip.

00:39
With rising numbers of prisoners, hundreds of prison officers are being trained to guard the growing prison population.

Watch: Mass haka performed by new prison officers as Corrections go on international recruitment drive

"In the future we're going to be one of the biggest government departments".

01:13
Foran won't be able to play for the Warriors until round three against the Bulldogs in Dunedin.

Watch: Transformed Warriors star Kieran Foran speaks publicly for first time about 'big love' since joining club

Foran, 26, said being around family and surrounded by "big love" has made all the difference.

01:00
The proud Cantabrian talks to Jack Tame on what the city has endured.

'The quakes and the fires have brought Christchurch people closer together' - former Black Cap Chris Harris

The proud Cantabrian talks to Breakfast on what people have endured.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ