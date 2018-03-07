'A special place' - New Zealand's top cafe revealed

A Te Puke cafe has taken out the 2018 New Zealand Cafe of the Year Award today.

The Daily is run by the community, for the community, with four trustees all with their own full time jobs helping to run the cafe.

"That's what makes this place so special. You see all these different groups coming in from the pack houses from the schools from the local aid agencies.

"Everyone working together to make sure everyone in the community is connected and thriving," trustee Marty Robinson told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.