TODAY |

Special needs teacher suffers permanent nerve damage after incident

rnz.co.nz
More From
New Zealand
Health
Education
Southland

By Lois Williams of rnz.co.nz

A Southland teacher of children with special needs says she's one of many who've suffered physical attacks because of a lack of classroom support.

Lou Dickson marched in the teachers' strike yesterday for more resources to help her students - and to make her work safer.

She said she had been left with permanent nerve damage after a 15-year-old with severe autism punched her in the back last October.

"He came up behind me, raised his arm - he's six-foot tall, I'm five-foot-one and a bit; dropped his arm into the centre of my back; I face-planted into the desk with horrific pain and the outcome is permanent nerve-damage now from the impact of the punch."

The attack happened last October and she was still having physiotherapy, Mrs Dickson said.

But it's not the first time she has been injured by an agitated student.

"Eighteen months ago, another (severely) autistic child lost the plot a little bit; he was over-sensitised in the room, lost it and just started punching and kicking me and just managed to get me on the side, dislocated my knee-cap and put me on crutches."

Another of her students is a child who is non-verbal and used a wheelchair, who had seizures up to 50 times a day, sometimes requiring an ambulance.

"She's at school for 32 hours a week and she gets 18 hours of teacher-aid funding, and the ministry say it's OK for her to be in my classroom with me, with two high-needs autistic boys that can kick off, and at times I have to deal with all that with no teacher aid. "

She said special education students needed more teacher-aid hours, and better-designed classrooms to keep them calm and teachers and students safe.

Close up shot of pencils in classroom
Source: Te Karere
More From
New Zealand
Health
Education
Southland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:45
That’s despite the loosening of laws around the drug.
Thousands of Kiwis illegally obtaining medicinal cannabis, new research suggests
2
The two former world heavyweight champions traded turns throwing combinations at Kevin Barry and other trainers.
Joseph Parker joined by Tyson Fury for intense ring session at Las Vegas training camp
3
The National Party leader said the information was so easy to access, a grandmother could have done it.
Simon Bridges shows how restricted Budget material was accessed, calls Treasury response 'contemptible'
4
Rod Finch is calling for social agencies to provide help for Frank Finch.
Grandfather of white supremacist due to be released from Christchurch Prison warns it's a 'matter of time' before he kills
5
Sia Mosaferi and Mohy Sharifi lost two children in an accident on the Desert Road on Good Friday, 2018.
Sentence for truck driver who killed two boys insulting - mum
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Almost 800 people without power after high winds in Canterbury overnight
01:20
On this day in 1959, cars backed up for nearly 10 kilometres of a chance to cross it.

Auckland Harbour Bridge to celebrate 60th birthday with lights display

Fossil fight: Opposition growing in Dunedin to animal feed mining proposal
00:51
But the information was systematically searched from a website “that was clearly not intended to be public”, officials said.

Budget breach didn't break the law, Treasury says