Spear fisher rescued 600 metres off shore of Kaikoura beach by Coastguard

A spear fisher who was diving off the coast of a Kaikoura beach has had to be rescued by the Coastguard on the first day of Alert Level 3.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter at Shark Tooth Point in Kaikoura Source: Westpac Rescue Helicopter

The 26-year-old man was spearing fish 600 metres offshore at Sharks Tooth Point this morning when he got into trouble and needed to be rescued by the Kaikoura Coastguard and St John Ambulance.

The Christchurch-based Westpac rescue helicopter was called at 11.15am to uplift the diver from the South Bay boat ramp in Kaikoura.

“He had ingested a great deal of water, and was taken to Christchurch hospital with water on his lungs for further treatment,” said Simon Duncan, general manager of GCH Aviation Ltd which operates Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

He said the man’s friends advised that they had to pull on his fishing spear line, after it became entangled in the diver at the surface.

Under Level 3 restrictions, you can go for a swim, a longer walk, surf, or fish from the wharf. However fishing from rocks or a boat is a no-go because these can result in people needing assistance or rescuing.