Speaker's acknowledgement of mistake 'serves as much' as an apology — Jacinda Ardern

Speaker Trevor Mallard's acknowledgment that a mistake has been made "serves as much" as an apology to Parliament, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said today.

Ardern was questioned during her post-Cabinet press conference today over Mallard's defamation case, which cost taxpayers $333,600 to settle a legal dispute spurred by him incorrectly describing an allegation as rape in the Parliament bullying and harassment report.

"He has made a mistake," Ardern said. "I'm not going to defend that.

"At the same time, he has also instigated a piece of work to try and make Parliament a place that meets our expectations for workplace safety, for bullying, for women to be safe."

On if she had sought an explanation, Ardern said she and Mallard had spoken.

"What is particularly important to me and also to him, is that he remains answerable to Parliament."

The Prime Minister also said it was "not for him to apologise to me".

"He represents and serves on behalf of all Parliament, but he absolutely acknowledges a mistake has been made, so I think that serves as much."

It was revealed today Mallard would appear on Wednesday in front of MPs from across the House to be questioned and provide an explanation to Parliament's Governance and Administration Select Committee.

Ardern said it was the "right thing to do".

"My view is, and obviously he agrees, he has made a mistake. No one is debating that. Does that change my view he is the right person for that job? No it doesn't."

National's Chris Bishop today said there had been "no apology to Parliament, no statement, and no accountability" by the Speaker.