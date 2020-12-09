Speaker Trevor Mallard refuses to say how much taxpayer money spent in defamation case after incorrect rape claim

Speaker Trevor Mallard is refusing to answer questions about how much his defamation case is costing taxpayers after he accused a Parliamentary staffer of rape.

It follows from his apology yesterday afternoon when he accepted it was incorrect to describe allegations made in Parliament's 2019 bullying review as rape.

In May 2019, a five-month review into bullying and harassment in Parliament found harmful behaviour by and between staff, managers, MPs, media and the public.

The staffer took Mallard to court in January, alleging the Speaker had defamed him. The person sought $400,000 in general damages and $50,000 in punitive damages and court costs.

In a statement on June 26, Mallard said the case had totalled, at the time, $79.979.33.

But, when asked by 1 NEWS, Mallard refused to answer how much public money was used in total in the case.

He also refused to answer whether any taxpayer money would be used in any payout to the staffer.

1 NEWS approached the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday afternoon and asked if Jacinda Ardern would take any action against Mallard.

Ardern’s office said Mallard had made his comments as Speaker, and the Prime Minister wouldn’t get involved.

In a statement released yesterday, Mallard said he "made a number of comments to the media about the findings of that report and in particular as they related to an individual working at Parliament".

"Some of Trevor Mallard's comments gave the impression that allegations made against that individual in the context of the Francis Review amounted to rape.

"Trevor Mallard accepts that his understanding of the definition of rape at that time was incorrect and that the alleged conduct did not amount to rape (as that term is defined in the Crimes Act) and that it was incorrect of him to suggest otherwise.”

Mallard apologised "for the distress and humiliation his statements caused to the individual and his family".