Speaker Trevor Mallard, Māori Party accuse each other of grandstanding after parliamentary walk-out

The Speaker of the House and the Māori Party are accusing each other of grandstanding after the Māori Party's two MPs walked out of the first session of the new Parliament yesterday.

Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard (left) and Māori Party co-leaders Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi. Source: rnz.co.nz

Co-leader Rawiri Waititi raised a point of order in te reo Māori when seeking to participate in a debate but was overuled by Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard.

He was given a brief opportunity to convince the Speaker to hear him out, telling the House "Kei te mōtini te pāti Māori kia riro i a mātou, 15 miniti ki ngā kaiarahi o te pāti Māori i roto i tēnei wāhanga whakautu kōrero", roughly translated as "to pass a motion so that the Māori Party leaders can have 15 minutes to speak in the Address in Reply".

But the Speaker cut him off which prompted Waititi and co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer to leave the chamber, in a dramatic start to the Māori Party's return to the halls of power.

Under the rules, party leaders with more than six MPs get 30 minutes to speak and smaller parties would only get the chance if time allowed before the House rises at 5pm.

However, because Waititi and Ngarewa-Packer are new MPs, if they spoke in the Address in Reply debate that would constitute their maiden speech and these were not scheduled until at least next week.

Mallard said the Māori Party co-leaders were originally down to speak next Thursday, but he had rescheduled that to allow them to speak at 4.30pm yesterday.

"I made some special arrangements for them to speak yesterday and they said they would only accept those special arrangements if they got to speak twice and that doesn't happen.

"Lots of precedents for maiden speeches early, like every person leads the Address of Reply only has one speech, David Seymour when he was a party leader and a maiden speaker he got his 15 minutes after the other party leaders."

Mallard said if Waititi had chosen to speak yesterday it would have been considered a maiden speech.

Māori Party walk out of Parliament over stoush around speaking slot

"They would have had it right up the front, it would've been prime viewing for all the leaders."

However, Ngarewa-Packer said the Māori Party differs from other small parties since it has co-leaders and they had been hoping Waititi would be allowed to speak yesterday, while she was planning to speak when the bulk of the maiden speeches took place next week.

Mallard said he feels a certain level of frustration at the situation.

"Some of us spent hours replying to emails explaining to people what the situation was, I frankly didn't help my relationship with the Leader of the House in that I changed the schedule to have the ability for the Māori Party to speak yesterday - and then we had that performance in the House."

Mallard said he had given the call to National leader Judith Collins when Waititi rose to his feet to seek a point of order.

"You cannot move a motion in the Parliament by way of point of order in the middle of someone else's speech or while someone else has the floor - it's against the rules," Mallard said.

Mallard said he did not provide an opportunity for Waititi's words to be translated from te reo Māori into English because it was to clear to him that Waititi was moving a motion.

"Imagine the chaos if every time someone was having a speech it was interrupted by out of order points of order.

"From my point of view there's a very clear set of rules that were very carefully explained to the Māori Party and they chose to ignore them."

However, Ngarewa-Packer said she thinks Mallard discriminated against the Maori Party MPs by cutting Waititi off without giving an opportunity for translation.

"If this was someone who was a member who was deaf and who rose to speak and sign, you know Mallard would have made sure he heard the point through an interpreter. He didn't hear the point through an interpreter and the last time I heard him speak te reo - he is not fluent.