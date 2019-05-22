TODAY |

Speaker taking 'appropriate steps' over claim a rapist is working at Parliament - Jacinda Ardern

Anna Whyte
1 News Now Politics Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Anna Whyte

The Prime Minister says the Speaker is taking "appropriate steps" to ensure Parliament is a safe place to work, after he said a rapist could still be working at Parliament. 

A report into bullying and harassment in Parliament released yesterday found cases of alleged sexual assault, three of those described as "extremely serious and some appeared to be part of a multi-year pattern of predatory behaviour".

"This morning when I was advised of some of the statements the Speaker made around very serious allegations of sexual assault on this precinct, I sought to immediately meet with the Speaker, primarily to seek assurances this precinct was safe," Jacinda Ardern told media today. 

Mr Mallard told TVNZ1's Breakfast today it was clear the three cases were in the "rape category". Host John Campbell asked Mr Mallard if that means there's a chance the offender or offenders are still in Parliament, to which he replied, "yes".

Ms Ardern said a meeting with all party leaders was held, with Mr Mallard giving assurances he was seeking to ensure a safe working environment. 

It comes after National's Paula Bennett told media this morning there was a "duty of care to people working in this place that police are involved immediately".

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    It comes after Speaker Trevor Mallard said earlier today he believes an alleged rapist still works at Parliament. Source: 1 NEWS

    "There are people here feeling unsafe, uncomfortable and nervous at the moment, particularly after the Speaker's comments this morning."

    Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters told media he understood a perpetrator was "not a parliamentarian and it is not a parliamentary staffer".

    "So all the parties are clear on this matter."

    Asked what it was based on, Mr Peters said, "it's based on going and finding out, because I wasn't prepared to hear what I heard this morning, either form the Speaker or for that matter, the deputy Speaker".

    This morning, 1 NEWS asked MPs their reaction to the Speaker's comments.

    Labour Kiri Allan: "It’s not acceptable in any environment, in any place in New Zealand or anywhere if that conduct is occurring." 

    National Nikki Kaye: "The Speaker's comments are very, very concerning and I think obviously we want to understand more how he's made those comments. We've got to get to the bottom of what exactly lies beneath those comments."

    Green Chlöe Swarbrick: "I think we need to be acting, pretty damn quickly to sort things out here."

    Labour Kieran McAnulty: "It's hugely concerning, no one wants to be in a workplace where there's these sorts of allegations. They're serious and they're criminal. I hope the appropriate agencies get involved, if that's what the victims want."

    Labour Willow Jean Prime: "It's not acceptable that rape occurs in any workplace. I think the report has brought these matters to light, I hope it's something the victim, victims, have confidence to take up with the police because that is the appropriate place for when there's actually been a breach of the law."

    NZ First Fletcher Tabuteau: "That's absolutely horrifying. First time I've heard it. It's not acceptable, anywhere, especially here."  

    Labour Deborah Russell: "I'm concerned for our younger staff members but I'm sure Trevor [Mallard] will be looking into that."

    National Lawrence Yule: "If that's true and if Trevor believes that he needs to do something about that, that's horrendous."

    ACT David Seymour: "The prospect of there being a rapist at large at this building makes me feel icky and disgusting, I think it's a matter for the police and I hope if that's what happened by this inquiry then the person is brought to justice."

      Your playlist will load after this ad

      The prime minister says regardless of their decision the Government needs to ensure Parliament is a "safe place to work". Source: 1 NEWS
      More From
      New Zealand
      Politics
      Anna Whyte
      MOST
      POPULAR STORIES
      1
      The Privacy Commission has warned landlords that they shouldn't be collecting information which could be used to discriminate against potential tenants - but most do.
      Many rental agencies may be breaching Privacy Act according to new guidelines on tenant applications
      2
      Jess Berentson-Shaw is the keynote speaker today at the Child Poverty Action Group Welfare Summit.
      Government targets set to help break cycle of child poverty
      3
      The prime minister says regardless of their decision the Government needs to ensure Parliament is a "safe place to work".
      Speaker taking 'appropriate steps' over claim a rapist is working at Parliament - Jacinda Ardern
      4
      Whena Owen discovers what the medieval religious wars were really all about.
      History behind the Crusades as the Crusaders consider a name change
      5
      It comes after Speaker Trevor Mallard said earlier today he believes an alleged rapist still works at Parliament.
      Paula Bennett calls for police to be involved 'immediately' over alleged rapist at Parliament
      MORE FROM
      New Zealand
      MORE
      Jess Berentson-Shaw is the keynote speaker today at the Child Poverty Action Group Welfare Summit.

      Government targets set to help break cycle of child poverty
      00:45
      It comes after Speaker Trevor Mallard said earlier today he believes an alleged rapist still works at Parliament.

      Paula Bennett calls for police to be involved 'immediately' over alleged rapist at Parliament

      Man banned from owning animals after attempting to cut off the tail of his dog
      04:55
      Emergency department nurse Liana Penney talks to Breakfast about her decision to work overseas.

      Kiwi nurse says she moved to Australia because she was 'burnt out' and 'underpaid'