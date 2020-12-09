Speaker does not intend to resign after $333k spent on defamation case

Speaker Trevor Mallard indicated today he is not intending to resign, after it was revealed more than $300,000 of taxpayer money was spent settling a legal dispute spurred by him incorrectly accusing a staffer at Parliament of rape.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It was revealed this afternoon that $333,641.70 had been spent, after Mallard responded to a written question asked by National MP Michael Woodhouse.

The Speaker today declined to be interviewed, but a spokesperson for Mallard told 1 NEWS he "and the plaintiff have resolved their differences".

He does not intend to resign as Speaker, after being re-elected last month, the spokesperson said on his behalf.

"With the exception of the published apology, there will be no further comment."

Your playlist will load after this ad

That apology was brought as a hard copy to the press gallery in Parliament after 4pm on Tuesday by one of Mallard's staff members.

Mallard "made a number of comments to the media about the findings of that report and in particular as they related to an individual working at Parliament", the statement read.

"Some of Trevor Mallard's comments gave the impression that allegations made against that individual in the context of the Francis Review amounted to rape.

"Trevor Mallard accepts that his understanding of the definition of rape at that time was incorrect and that the alleged conduct did not amount to rape (as that term is defined in the Crimes Act) and that it was incorrect of him to suggest otherwise."

This morning, before the $333,000 figure had been released, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was asked if she had make inquires about how much was spent on the case.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"I’m not familiar with that level of detail. The Speaker serves on behalf of all of Parliament, therefore his role is independent of us in that sense."

In May 2019, a five-month review into bullying and harassment in Parliament found harmful behaviour by and between staff, managers, MPs, media and the public.

The staffer took Mallard to court in January, alleging the Speaker had defamed him. In a statement on June 26, Mallard said the case had totalled, at the time, $79,979.33. It was paid for with taxpayer money.

On Wednesday this week, National and ACT called for the Speaker to release the amount that had been spent on the case.

He was questioned in the House about the cost and if he would make a statement to Parliament.

"There was a matter that reached finalisation and on the first sitting day, which was yesterday, I released the statement as agreed," Mallard said on Wednesday.