SPCAs across NZ inundated with flood of neglected, unwanted cats and kittens

SPCAs nationwide are struggling to cope with the influx of neglected and unwanted kittens being dumped on their doors.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It's something they've prepared for, with the summer months typically being the busiest time of year with bulk kittens being born.

However, the SPCA is concerned by the amount coming through its centres already.

Christchurch's centre is already at full capacity, caring for more than 300 cats and kittens. It's a 40 per cent increase on the same time last year.

Sal Aitken, the feline team leader at Christchurch SPCA, says most of the animals are arriving in poor condition.

"Sick and injured, a lot of cat flu, broken bones, hungry without mums to feed off, neo-natal," she told 1 NEWS.

Many of them are so sick, they require around-the-clock attention.

SPCA CEO Andrea Midgen says the best way people can help is by getting their felines desexed.

The Christchurch Vet Clinic is currently doing around 30 operations per week.

"We don't need more cats around the country. We already have loads, and desexing is the best thing you can do for your cats and their health," Ms Midgen says.