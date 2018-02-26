 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


SPCA's 2017 list of animal cruelty shame released as it appeals for help from public

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The SPCA has catalogued its worst examples of animal cruelty from 2017 as it appeals for more help from the public to run its inspections.

The 2017 "List of Shame" includes a labrador which starved to death, and duck with its beak blown off with a firecracker and a horse left with a deformed and engorged eye.

SPCA Chief Executive Andrea Midgen said they need public support to continue to help animals in need.

"We receive almost no government funding to run the SPCA Inspectorate, which costs approximately $9 million every year.

"We know this list is very upsetting, but this is the reality of what our Inspectors see in their jobs ... these horrific cases of neglect and violence towards animals reinforces the vital need for the SPCA's work.

"The SPCA is here to stand up for any animal that is physically abused, abandoned, neglected, tortured and in pain - it is a very big job and we need all the support we can get."

THE LIST

1. Sully, a spaniel/poodle cross was left in a dark room and was suffering malnutrition and matted fur.

Sully, who was nursed back to health after being rescued by the SPCA.

Sully, who was nursed back to health after being rescued by the SPCA.

Source: Supplied

2. A man who kept 600 chickens, roosters and ducks in appalling conditions - they were so hungry they were trying to eat the dead bodies of other birds.

3. Five-year-old Labrador cross Tasha collapsed from chronic starvation before she was taken to a vet - she died the same day.

LAbrador cross Tasha, who collapsed from starvation and later died.

LAbrador cross Tasha, who collapsed from starvation and later died.

Source: Supplied

4. A mallard duck was found outside Middlemore Hospital with its beak blown off by a firecracker - vets believe it may have been that way for three days and they had to put it to sleep.

5. Two dogs, Kasey and Keita, were left alone inside a house filled with rubbish, faeces and very little food or water - the owner told the SPCA he only visited them at the house once per week.

Kasey and Keita, who were found living alone in a dirty house, visited only once per week.

Kasey and Keita, who were found living alone in a dirty house, visited only once per week.

Source: Supplied

6. Jimmy the dog was dumped at a beach with a terrible eye injury which looked to have been caused by blunt force trauma - SPCA remarked on his loving temperament.

7. A woman was convicted after several of her animals including a goat, cow and a cat had to be euthanised for various injuries and medical issues - she had done little to alleviate them.

8. Inspectors found a horse, Frosty, left in pain with a swollen head after undergoing eye removal surgery - he had to be euthanised.

Frosty the horse was in considerable pain after eye removal surgery, and his head was badly swollen when SPCA inspectors found him.

Frosty the horse was in considerable pain after eye removal surgery, and his head was badly swollen when SPCA inspectors found him.

Source: Supplied

9. Lemuska the staffy was hit by a car and suffered very bad injuries to his hind legs - his owner didn't take him to the vet and after being seized, he had to be put down.

10. Four dumped kittens were found in a rubbish bag - fortunately they were OK, and were nursed back to health by the SPCA.

Four kittens found dumped inside a rubbish bag by the SPCA - dumping animals is a crime under the Animal Welfare Act

Four kittens found dumped inside a rubbish bag by the SPCA - dumping animals is a crime under the Animal Welfare Act.

Source: Supplied

11. A horse called Sandfly had a dental procedure go horribly wrong - the equine dentist cause serious damage to his dental tissue with no pain relief.

Related

Animals

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
The Blues coach was thrilled with the performance of his star player in their 22-16 win at Eden Park.

SBW heading back to NRL after being told by All Blacks he's no longer in their plans - report

2

Bill English seeking legal advice over newspaper article he says is 'wildly inaccurate and highly defamatory'

00:30
3
During the interview Mark Wooley said: "It's interesting how many people have been counting back to the conception".

Watch: 'Really?'- Jacinda Ardern left perplexed by Aussie 60 Minutes reporter's personal questions about baby's conception

00:11
4
Police have declared a "major incident".

Watch: Building in Leicester, England engulfed in flames as 'major incident' declared after explosion

5
New Zealander Clinton Thinn.

Hung jury in murder trial of MP Nikki Kaye's stepbrother in the US

Frosty the horse was in considerable pain after eye removal surgery, and his head was badly swollen when SPCA inspectors found him.

SPCA's 2017 list of animal cruelty shame released as it appeals for help from public

The list includes a labrador which starved to death, and duck with its beak blown off with a firecracker and a horse left with a deformed eye.

00:11
Police have declared a "major incident".

Watch: Building in Leicester, England engulfed in flames as 'major incident' declared after explosion

The cause of the reported explosion has not been determined.

00:30
During the interview Mark Wooley said: "It's interesting how many people have been counting back to the conception".

Watch: 'Really?'- Jacinda Ardern left perplexed by Aussie 60 Minutes reporter's personal questions about baby's conception

Charles Wooley also said he has never met a prime minister "so attractive".


The Blues coach was thrilled with the performance of his star player in their 22-16 win at Eden Park.

SBW heading back to NRL after being told by All Blacks he's no longer in their plans - report

A former NRL player says Williams has already struck a deal with the Sydney Roosters.

07:22
MPs Mark Mitchell, Amy Adams, Steven Joyce, Simon Bridges and Judith Collins spoke on TVNZ1's Breakfast.

Watch: National Party's leadership candidates tell Kiwis why they should get the top job ahead of tomorrow's vote

MPs Mark Mitchell, Amy Adams, Steven Joyce, Simon Bridges and Judith Collins pitched their credientials on TVNZ1’s Breakfast.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 