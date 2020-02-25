TODAY |

SPCA says adorable dog Cooper 'doing great' after prolonged, savage beating

Source:  1 NEWS

The SPCA has released their 2020 "list of shame", which features 12 of the worst cases of animal abuse, abandonment and neglect seen by SPCA in the last 12 months.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Cooper’s treatment was so bad it made the top of the SPCA’s annual list of shame. Source: Seven Sharp

A puppy called Cooper featured at the top of the list.

Cooper was beaten by his owner repeatedly for nine minutes in front of children.

He was thrown against a wall and beaten so hard with a broom that the handle broke.

The attack was caught on CCTV video footage and the owner was charged with ill-treatment of his dog and disqualified from owning animals.

SPCA says that over 40,000 animals come through their doors every year.

SPCA releases 'list of shame' highlighting shocking cases of animal abuse, abandonment and neglect

The charity needs $43 million annually to operate, stating they operate with little Government funding.

SPCA receives most of their funds through public donations mainly gathered during its annual appeal week from March 2 to 8.

Cooper the puppy was chosen to be the face of its appeal this year.

Watch the Seven Sharp video at the top of this article to see how Cooper is doing after his ordeal. Cooper's said to be "doing great".

New Zealand
Animals
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Winning numbers for $42 million Lotto Powerball jackpot revealed
2
Lines out the door at NZ's luckiest Lotto shop as Kiwis dream of $42 million win
3
Kelsey Waghorn shares touching video of herself walking, as recovery from White Island eruption injuries continues
4
Green MP Golriz Ghahraman reveals she has multiple sclerosis
5
Proposed changes to air quality rules could see many wood-burning stoves phased out
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
07:23

Fair Go: The cowboy tradie who gets paid to build fences but seems to do anything but
01:42

Could sleep be a magic answer to help cut childhood obesity?

SPCA releases 'list of shame' highlighting shocking cases of animal abuse, abandonment and neglect

03:42

Surfer details how he punched great white shark in the eye during Coromandel attack