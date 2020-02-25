SPCA says adorable dog Cooper 'doing great' after prolonged, savage beating

The SPCA has released their 2020 "list of shame", which features 12 of the worst cases of animal abuse, abandonment and neglect seen by SPCA in the last 12 months.

A puppy called Cooper featured at the top of the list.

Cooper was beaten by his owner repeatedly for nine minutes in front of children.

He was thrown against a wall and beaten so hard with a broom that the handle broke.

The attack was caught on CCTV video footage and the owner was charged with ill-treatment of his dog and disqualified from owning animals.

SPCA says that over 40,000 animals come through their doors every year.

The charity needs $43 million annually to operate, stating they operate with little Government funding.

SPCA receives most of their funds through public donations mainly gathered during its annual appeal week from March 2 to 8.

Cooper the puppy was chosen to be the face of its appeal this year.