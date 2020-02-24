SPCA releases 'list of shame' highlighting shocking cases of animal abuse, abandonment and neglect

The SPCA has released their 2020 'list of shame', highlighting shocking cases of animal abuse in New Zealand.

Rafa, a Maltese cross, was permanently blinded in his left eye after being thrown against a wall. Source: SPCA

The list features 12 of the worst cases of abuse, abandonment and neglect seen by SPCA in the last 12 months.

Cases include a dog blinded from being thrown against a wall, an animal hoarder who kept 32 cats in squalid conditions, a neglected pony left to become lame in both front feet, a starved horse close to death, a dog stabbed by the owner’s intoxicated friend, and multiple home surgery jobs gone wrong.

“Every year, we release this list and every year we are confronted by the sad truth that animal abuse is still a big problem in our society. A tremendous amount of work still needs to be done to protect our precious animals and educate the public," SPCA chief executive Andrea Midgen, says.

"This year’s list includes many instances of neglect and senseless violence, with owners failing to show the care and kindness their animals deserve.”

Zeus was found with cancerous oral, facial, and nasal lesions. Source: Supplied

SPCA says that over 40,000 animals come through their doors every year.

The charity needs $43 million annually to operate, stating they operate with little Government funding.

SPCA receives most of their funds through public donations mainly gathered during its annual appeal week from March 2 to 8.

The face of this year’s annual appeal is Cooper, a puppy beaten by his owner repeatedly for nine minutes in front of children.

He was thrown against a wall and beaten so hard with a broom that the handle broke. The attack was caught on CCTV video footage and the owner was charged with ill-treatment of his dog and disqualified from owning animals.