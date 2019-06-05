SPCA prosecutes Canterbury man for ill-treatment of horse

The SPCA has prosecuted a Canterbury man over the ill-treatment of one of his horses.

Kevin Prangley pleaded guilty to failing to provide his female horse with proper and sufficient food and adequate shelter according to the SPCA.

Last week he was sentenced at Christchurch District Court and ordered to pay a $2000 fine and $771.48 in reparations to the SPCA.

The case against Prangley began back in April 2017 when SPCA inspectors visited a grazing block which belonged to the defendant housing several horses.

The inspectors say they found "horses that ranged in body condition contained in paddocks that had no grazeable pastures."

A chestnut filly was found to be emaciated by the SPCA and a veterinarian was called out to provide the animals with treatment and food.