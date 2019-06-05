TODAY |

SPCA prosecutes Canterbury man for ill-treatment of horse

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Animals
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice

The SPCA has prosecuted a Canterbury man over the ill-treatment of one of his horses.

Kevin Prangley pleaded guilty to failing to provide his female horse with proper and sufficient food and adequate shelter according to the SPCA.

Last week he was sentenced at Christchurch District Court and ordered to pay a $2000 fine and $771.48 in reparations to the SPCA.

The case against Prangley began back in April 2017 when SPCA inspectors visited a grazing block which belonged to the defendant housing several horses.

The inspectors say they found "horses that ranged in body condition contained in paddocks that had no grazeable pastures."

A chestnut filly was found to be emaciated by the SPCA and a veterinarian was called out to provide the animals with treatment and food.

After a warning from the SPCA was not heeded to take better care of his animals, the chestnut filly was taken into SPCA care's where she "flourished and gained weight".

Chestnut filly in good condition after being taken into care by the SPCA. Source: Supplied
More From
New Zealand
Animals
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
The tip of the Sky Tower copped the wrath of today's miserable conditions.
Watch: Sky Tower hit by lightning strike as wild weather batters Auckland
2
Tornado damages at least 12 homes in Far North, as strong gusts batter Auckland
3
Kellie and Matthew Chisholm moved to Kaiwaka from Auckland in December last year for a "better life".
Kaiwaka family 'devastated' as tornado tears through shed storing their belongings after moving from Auckland for a 'better life'
4
A dozen properties at Cooper’s Beach in the Far North have suffered damage in the wild weather.
Raw video shows caravan flipped onto roof as tornado hits Far North beach settlement
5
The British TV presenter says he used to be friends with the former Hollywood actress until she "social climbed her way out of my orbit".
Piers Morgan invites Duchess of Sussex on his show to explain why she 'ghosted' him
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:37
Kellie and Matthew Chisholm moved to Kaiwaka from Auckland in December last year for a "better life".

Kaiwaka family 'devastated' as tornado tears through shed storing their belongings after moving from Auckland for a 'better life'

Police praise public for calling to report man threatening mum and kids in Upper Hutt

More New Zealanders deported from US, fewer getting citizenship
00:15
The tip of the Sky Tower copped the wrath of today's miserable conditions.

Watch: Sky Tower hit by lightning strike as wild weather batters Auckland