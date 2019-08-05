TODAY |

SPCA opens new Auckland shelter as neglected, abandoned animals increase

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Animals

The SPCA opened a new facility at Whenuapai in northwest Auckland yesterday.

The society needs the room to house a growing number of neglected and abandoned animals, Seven Sharp reported.

The new digs are a game-changer - purpose-built, with animal health and happiness front-of-mind.

Auckland receives around 7500 animal welfare complaints every year.

The new shelter was only made possible through a large donation.

Carolyn Robinson meets the shelter's first residents and hears of New Zealand's poor animal abuse stats in the video above.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The new digs at Whenuapai are a game-changer, with animal health and happiness front of mind. Source: Seven Sharp
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Animals
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:54
For the All Blacks, there is no room for distractions while Australia are openly talking about building to Rugby World Cup.
All Blacks' attitude to Bledisloe couldn't be more different to the Wallabies'
2
Richard Anderson lives near Dunedin’s famous Oke family treehouse, which was deemed by Dunedin City Council to be in breach of the Building Code.
Fair Go: Dunedin man outraged council demanding his firewood 'awning' needs consenting - 'It’s really pathetic'
3
Raymond is pulling out all the stops on his farm near Taihape.
Watch: Best landlord ever? Kind-hearted Kiwi farmer constructs insulated wool home for his dogs
4
The 37-year old wound back the clock with a vintage display for Toronto against Brampton.
Brendon McCullum defies his age with six-laden knock in Canadian T20
5
The Infrastructure Minister says scattered “stones on an old cow farm” don't have greater significance than building houses for whānau.
Shane Jones labels protestors at Ihumātao 'freedom campers'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Police send reinforcements to Ihumātao protest 'to maintain order'
02:01

Jeremy Wells dips into the TVNZ archives to find some Kiwi CARnage in the cold
02:22
First exposed by ex-cyclone Fehi last year, large chunks of earth have eroded over the past three days at the Hector landfill.

Westport 'can't wait' for Government funds to stop erosion of Hector landfill
04:09
1 NEWS’ Kimberlee Downs reports from Hong Kong, where flights, roads and rail lines have ground to a halt.

Opinion: A day and night at the Hong Kong protests