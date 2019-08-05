SPCA opens new Auckland shelter as neglected, abandoned animals increase

The SPCA opened a new facility at Whenuapai in northwest Auckland yesterday.
The society needs the room to house a growing number of neglected and abandoned animals, Seven Sharp reported.
The new digs are a game-changer - purpose-built, with animal health and happiness front-of-mind.
Auckland receives around 7500 animal welfare complaints every year.
The new shelter was only made possible through a large donation.
Carolyn Robinson meets the shelter's first residents and hears of New Zealand's poor animal abuse stats in the video above.