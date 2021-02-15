SPCA makes desperate call for foster families to care for vulnerable kittens

The SPCA wants more foster families to look after vulnerable kittens, cats and sick animals as kitten season continues to push its resources to the limit.

A ginger kitten plays with a toy. Source: istock.com

Sam Powell, SPCA’s general manager of operations, said centres around the country are almost at capacity, with 4000 animals currently in its care as of last week.

She said the SPCA couldn’t adopt kittens until they were strong and healthy. They also need to be old enough to have been desexed, microchipped and vaccinated.

Until then, foster families are needed for the kitten season, which stretches through the Easter period and into autumn.

“SPCA will provide all of the food, equipment, treatment and training that is required, so the cost to foster families is negligible. We think it’s a win-win for families and animals,” Powell said.

Archie Pararasasingham, who supports the SPCA’s volunteer programme in Wellington, said the charity was always in need of more foster families.

“We would love some extra hands to help ensure animals in SPCA care integrate into home life easily, and move into their forever home faster.

“Not only does fostering help free up space for other animals needing help, it’s beneficial for those that are too young or sick to be adopted, and need a warm, safe place in which to grow and develop.”