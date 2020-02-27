SPCA looking for owners after puppies in woeful condition found dumped in Hawke's Bay

Two puppies less than two months old were found in extremely poor condition near the Mohaka River north of Napier yesterday, prompting a desperate search for the owner by SPCA.

Two puppies found abandoned near Mohaka River. Source: Supplied

The crossbreed male puppies are believed to be six to eight weeks old and were found without food, shelter or water amoungst long grass on Mohaka Coach Road in Mohaka.

Named Milo and Monty by the animal shelter, the dogs were severely underweight, malnourished, very dehydrated and suffering from parasites and are now having to undergo intensive treatment to help them regain strength.

SPCA Area Manager, Bruce Wills described the situation as "heart breaking".

“Milo and Monty were abandoned with no food, water and nothing but each other for warmth. It’s heartbreaking to see vulnerable animals being dumped like this. We would like to find out more information about where Milo and Monty came from.”

Puppy found near Mohaka River. Source: Supplied

SPCA are now asking the public for any information about the abandoned puppies which is considered an offence under the Animal Welfare Act.