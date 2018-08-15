SPCA calls for more people to foster animals

The SPCA is combating a shortage of animal carers over winter by calling for people to foster animals in need.

The foster homes care for an animal from two to six weeks while they grow or are nursed through bad health before being adopted out.

The animal welfare charity said many of its usual foster families had taken a break during winter.

SPCA head Andrea Midgen said its shelters took in 40,000 animals a year but needed help from foster carers.

"We wouldn't actually be able to deal with as many animals if we had to try and house them within each of the SPCA centres, that wouldn't be a healthy situation.

"By having foster people we can actually take more in and get them out of foster and then bring them back in to adopt them."