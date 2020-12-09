SPCA calls for hundreds of foster families to step up and help animals this summer

People are being asked to make a temporary commitment to a furry family member and help the SPCA as a foster parent this summer.

A kitten being cared for at the SPCA. Source: Supplied

It comes as the main kitten breeding season kicks into full swing, overwhelming the rescue centres with hundreds of homeless animals.

At the two Auckland SPCA centres, they're particularly looking for people to help care for neonate kittens — babies less than a month old who need round-the-clock care and bottle-feeding.

SPCA chief executive Andrea Midgen says the efforts from foster families makes a huge difference in the animals' lives.

"Animals who are taken in by fosters do extraordinarily well, coming back to us confident and happy, ready to find their forever homes," she said.

As well as the neonates, SPCA centres around the country are looking for people to foster older kittens, puppies, litters of an adult cat and their babies and rabbits, as well as adult cats and dogs.

It's a temporary home for an animal and the expenses are covered by the SPCA, including all food, medicine, beddings and toys being provided.

The SPCA says foster families will need to have their own transport to take the animals to vet appointments as well as heading to and from the centres.

The care lasts for somewhere between two and six weeks.

"I’m always blown away by the support of our foster volunteers who open their homes and hearts to animals in need," Midgen said.

One of those people is Mangere Bridge woman Emma Epstein.

She says she's been fostering cats for the SPCA for four years and has cared for more than 40 animals in that time.

"You get so attached to the foster animals, it can be hard to give them back," she said.

"But it's a wonderful feeling knowing they will be adopted by people who adore them, and we helped them on their journey."

Epstein says it's a great way to have animals in your life if you're not in a position to permanently adopt.

"[It's] incredibly rewarding, and a great way to help animals who need it."

FULL LIST OF SPCA CENTRES SEEKING FOSTER FAMILIES:

North Island

SPCA Kaitaia Centre needs foster families for kittens, Queens and kits and puppies.

needs foster families for kittens, Queens and kits and puppies. SPCA Kerikeri Centre is looking for their dogs to be fostered.

is looking for their dogs to be fostered. SPCA Whangarei Centre needs queens and kittens foster families.

needs queens and kittens foster families. SPCA Mangere Centre is looking for foster parents for their bottle baby feeding programme, 0-4 week old kittens that require round the clock care.

is looking for foster parents for their bottle baby feeding programme, 0-4 week old kittens that require round the clock care. SPCA Hobsonville Centre is looking for foster parents for their bottle baby feeding programme, 0-4 week old kittens that require round the clock care.

is looking for foster parents for their bottle baby feeding programme, 0-4 week old kittens that require round the clock care. SPCA Thames Centre is looking for fosters to take on kittens, Queens and kittens, puppies, and mums and pups together.

is looking for fosters to take on kittens, Queens and kittens, puppies, and mums and pups together. SPCA Tauranga Centre needs foster families for kittens and puppies.

needs foster families for kittens and puppies. SPCA Gisborne Centre seeks foster homes for kittens, queens and kits, puppies, dogs, and goats.

seeks foster homes for kittens, queens and kits, puppies, dogs, and goats. SPCA New Plymouth Centre would like foster families for kittens, cats, and queens and kittens.

would like foster families for kittens, cats, and queens and kittens. SPCA Whanganui Centre want people to foster kittens and puppies.

want people to foster kittens and puppies. SPCA Rotorua Centre is looking for foster to care for neonates, queens and kits, puppies, and horses.

is looking for foster to care for neonates, queens and kits, puppies, and horses. SPCA Taupo Centre is looking to foster kittens, neonates, puppies, and horses.

is looking to foster kittens, neonates, puppies, and horses. SPCA Whakatane Centre seeks fosters for their neonates, puppies, and horses.

seeks fosters for their neonates, puppies, and horses. SPCA Kawerau Centre would like foster families for their kittens, and puppies.

would like foster families for their kittens, and puppies. SPCA Tokoroa Centre needs to foster their kittens and livestock.

needs to foster their kittens and livestock. SPCA Palmerston North Centre want people to foster kittens, and dogs.

want people to foster kittens, and dogs. SPCA Hamilton Centre is looking to foster cats, queens and kits, dogs, and rabbits.

is looking to foster cats, queens and kits, dogs, and rabbits. SPCA Levin Centre seeks foster families for kittens, cats, and rabbits.

seeks foster families for kittens, cats, and rabbits. SPCA Waikanae Centre seeks foster families for kittens, cats, and rabbits.

seeks foster families for kittens, cats, and rabbits. SPCA Wellington Centre is seeking foster families for kittens, neonates, and puppies.

South Island