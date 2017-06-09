 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


SPCA Auckland desperate for $1.5m to build second centre to keep up with large number of animals in need

share

Source:

1 NEWS

SPCA Auckland are appealing to the public for help as they are in urgent need of a second centre to keep up with the high volume of injured, neglected and abused animals in need.

Sick and injured Auckland animals are waiting hours for help as population growth puts pressure on SPCA
Source: Seven Sharp

Due to population growth in Auckland the Mangere Animal Village is in crisis, so the SPCA have made plans to build a second site in Hobsonville, north-west Auckland.

But the charity must raise another $1.5 million in the next year, in addition to the $4.5 million already raised from bequests to the Auckland centre and gifts from donors, if the plans are to go ahead.

SPCA Auckland treats about 15,000 animals each year, and has a team of nine inspectors on the road every day.

"Our inspectors need to travel longer each day as the city's population spreads further and further. Added to this, each journey they make takes significantly longer due to traffic congestion," said CEO Andrea Midgen.

The current SPCA centre in Mangere is the only SPCA facility in Auckland, therefore serving about 1.5 million people and dealing with complaints.

"A second centre will also give more people the opportunity to give an SPCA animal a forever home, or provide a temporary foster home.

"Being on the opposite side of the city to the current SPCA centre, we believe more people will consider adopting a pet from us because we will be more accessible," said Ms Midgen.

Construction on the Hobsonville SPCA centre could begin in October, if they can reach funding targets.

Plans for the SPCA North West Centre.

Plans for the SPCA North West Centre.

Source: SPCA

The site is planned to have adoption facilities and provide a base for SPCA Inspectorate services in North Auckland, and will also house a doggy daycare.

Related

Animals

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
Team NZ lead 4-2 in the America's Cup challenger series after a sensational day of racing in Bermuda.

Watch: MATCH POINT! NZ, Artemis drag down last leg in electrifying 500m nose-to-nose sprint - Team NZ gets it on the line!

00:47
2
Peter Burling owned his mistake in the final race of the day at the America's Cup challenger series in Bermuda today.

Watch: 'I think we owe supporters some beers' - Burling takes the blame for error that let Artemis almost rip win from Team NZ in nail-biting finish

00:30
3
Team NZ lead 4-2 in the America's Cup challenger series after a sensational day of racing in Bermuda.

Watch: MATCH POINT! Team NZ, Artemis drag down last leg in electrifying 500m nose-to-nose sprint - NZ gets it on the line!

00:30
4
Peter Burling didn't like what he saw here. Then he put on the afterburners and blitzed to victory.

Watch: 'That's boat rage' - Burling goes off at Swedes after near collision - then Team NZ sail off to victory

00:12
5
Motorists are being told to expect delays as a number of lanes have been closed.

Watch: Misery for Auckland commuters after crash closes lanes on major motorway

02:09
The Prime Minister has blasted the Labour Party's plan to dramatically cut migrant numbers, saying IT, construction and other industries will suffer.

Bill English slams Labour's likely migration cut as likely to choke growth

The Prime Minister says industries like IT and construction would suffer from a lack of workers.

00:51

Watch: Intrepid Jack Tame does his bit for food waste by eating the head of a lamb

Jack said he felt like a salad for his next meal after trying a lamb's head in Istanbul

00:47
Peter Burling owned his mistake in the final race of the day at the America's Cup challenger series in Bermuda today.

Watch: 'I think we owe supporters some beers' - Burling takes the blame for error that let Artemis almost rip win from Team NZ in nail-biting finish

"It was definitely my stuff up," said Burling.

00:55
1 NEWS Europe correspondent Emma Keeling brings us the latest after a weekend of drama in British politics.

'She's a dead woman walking' -Theresa May hanging onto Prime Minister's job by a thread

1 NEWS Europe correspondent Emma Keeling brings us the latest after a weekend of drama in British politics.


02:15
Six months after being diagnosed with cancer, Te Aroha Isaia heard the words she's been waiting for.

Brave young mum battling cancer receives long awaited good news - 'I'm cancer free'

Just before Christmas Te Aroha Isaia was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ