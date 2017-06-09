SPCA Auckland desperate for $1.5m to build second centre to keep up with large number of animals in need

SPCA Auckland are appealing to the public for help as they are in urgent need of a second centre to keep up with the high volume of injured, neglected and abused animals in need.

Due to population growth in Auckland the Mangere Animal Village is in crisis, so the SPCA have made plans to build a second site in Hobsonville, north-west Auckland.

But the charity must raise another $1.5 million in the next year, in addition to the $4.5 million already raised from bequests to the Auckland centre and gifts from donors, if the plans are to go ahead.

SPCA Auckland treats about 15,000 animals each year, and has a team of nine inspectors on the road every day.

"Our inspectors need to travel longer each day as the city's population spreads further and further. Added to this, each journey they make takes significantly longer due to traffic congestion," said CEO Andrea Midgen.

The current SPCA centre in Mangere is the only SPCA facility in Auckland, therefore serving about 1.5 million people and dealing with complaints.

"A second centre will also give more people the opportunity to give an SPCA animal a forever home, or provide a temporary foster home.

"Being on the opposite side of the city to the current SPCA centre, we believe more people will consider adopting a pet from us because we will be more accessible," said Ms Midgen.

Construction on the Hobsonville SPCA centre could begin in October, if they can reach funding targets.

Plans for the SPCA North West Centre. Source: SPCA