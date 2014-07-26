TODAY |

Spate of suspected drink spiking incidents in NZ bars prompts police to issue warning

Manawatu police are reminding people to be aware of the risk of drink spiking, following recent reports of suspicious activity at bars in Palmerston North.

Police are currently investigating a small number of sexual assault allegations involving possible drink spiking at bars in the inner city.

Police say they are unable to provide specific details of these allegations due to active investigations being underway.

“We are urging people to stay vigilant when they are out and about, to report any suspicious behaviour and to keep an eye on their mates,” detective Mark Currin of Manawatu CIB says.

Police have issued the following reminders:

• Never accept drinks from a stranger.
• Don’t leave your drink unattended or accept any drinks you haven’t seen poured, especially from people you don’t know.
• If your drink tastes strange, throw it away.
• If you start to feel dizzy or unwell while drinking tell bar staff, security or someone you trust straight away.
• Always let someone know where you are going, and if you need help urgently call 111.

Police say they want people to stay safe while enjoying themselves and ask that they watch out for themselves and one another.

If anyone has any information to report about concerning or suspicious behaviour, they can call police on 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
 

A women's hand holds a glass of wine. Source: Breakfast
