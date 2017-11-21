 

New Zealand


Spate of aggravated robberies sees three Christchurch dairies robbed in 24 hours

There has been a spate of aggravated robberies in Christchurch, with three different dairies targeted in less than 24 hours.

Police car generic.

Police say the first robbery, at the Templeton Dairy, took place at 5.15pm last night where two alleged offenders entered the dairy, presented a pistol and have taken a quantity of cigarettes and cash.

Staff were left shaken but uninjured.

After the robbery they left in a Mazda Demio vehicle. The vehicle was recovered by police a short time later.

Later that evening, police investigated the aggravated robbery of the Worcester Street Discount Dairy which occurred at about 8.22pm.

According to the victim, two people entered the store and one threatened the store attendant with a hammer. They took cash, cigarettes and tobacco and left in a vehicle without hurting the victim.

This third robbery, occurred at around 4am, where a man has entered the dairy armed with a metal bar and threatened the shop attendant in Riccarton. Luckily no one was injured but the alleged offender left the dairy on foot with cash and cigarettes.

Canterbury CIB have carried out scene examinations at all three scenes and are collating these latest aggravated robberies to ascertain if they are linked and are working to identify the alleged offenders.

Police say they're are working with dairies and service stations to look for prevention opportunities and ask that any member of the public who witnesses suspicious behaviour near these type of premises, day or night, to contact them on 111 immediately.

