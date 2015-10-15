Spate of accident in new year sparks call for urgent action

The rising number of motorbike deaths and injuries has prompted a call for urgent action to either restrict access to motorbikes or have compulsory retesting for drivers, a car review website says.

Motorbike crash in Pakuranga Source: 1 NEWS

This comes after 13 serious accidents since the start of 2018 involving motorcyclists, who now make up 16 per cent of road deaths, says editor of dogandlemon.com, Clive Matthew-Wilson.

"A large majority of those killed were aged between 40-59, and in 70 per cent of fatal accidents involving motorbikes, the rider was at fault," he said.

"The bottom line is this - it's really unsafe to ride a motorbike and even more unsafe if it's a big bike and you're middle-aged."

On average, the risk of being killed or injured in road crashes is 21 times higher for motorcyclists than for car drivers over the same distance travelled.

Mr Matthew-Wilson wants to see access restricted or to make retesting compulsory for riders who have not owned a motorbike in the previous two years.

"As we age, our reaction times slow, and our ability to control a large, moving object such as a motorbike, drops substantially," he said.