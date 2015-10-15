 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Spate of accident in new year sparks call for urgent action

share

Source:

NZN

The rising number of motorbike deaths and injuries has prompted a call for urgent action to either restrict access to motorbikes or have compulsory retesting for drivers, a car review website says.

Motorbike crash in Pakuranga

Motorbike crash in Pakuranga

Source: 1 NEWS

This comes after 13 serious accidents since the start of 2018 involving motorcyclists, who now make up 16 per cent of road deaths, says editor of dogandlemon.com, Clive Matthew-Wilson.

"A large majority of those killed were aged between 40-59, and in 70 per cent of fatal accidents involving motorbikes, the rider was at fault," he said.

"The bottom line is this - it's really unsafe to ride a motorbike and even more unsafe if it's a big bike and you're middle-aged."

On average, the risk of being killed or injured in road crashes is 21 times higher for motorcyclists than for car drivers over the same distance travelled.

Mr Matthew-Wilson wants to see access restricted or to make retesting compulsory for riders who have not owned a motorbike in the previous two years.

"As we age, our reaction times slow, and our ability to control a large, moving object such as a motorbike, drops substantially," he said.

"There needs to be a much tougher testing regime for all riders, which gets tougher the older you get and the larger the motorbike."

Related

Transport

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
You can take the big man out of New Zealand, but you can't take New Zealand out of the big man.

'Hey mate, how we doin?' - Steven Adams proves he takes Kiwi banter everywhere after getting mic'd up in OKC's win over Cavs


00:44
2
Jack Tame, Daniel Faitaua, Matty McLean and Holt are back this year.

Watch: Hayley Holt 'very happy to be here' – as TVNZ1's Breakfast kicks off for 2018 in new studio

3

Live stream: Breakfast

4
Tourism Minister Paula Bennett announces a $178 million boost to tourism infrastructure in this month's budget. Image - Bennett

'I feel great about my decision and don't care what others think' - former deputy PM opens up about weight-loss surgery

01:34
5
The early morning fire ripped through the Wesley St home.

Video: Burnt house smoulders after double-fatal Dunedin fire

00:44
Jack Tame, Daniel Faitaua, Matty McLean and Holt are back this year.

Watch: Hayley Holt 'very happy to be here' – as TVNZ1's Breakfast kicks off for 2018 in new studio

The Breakfast team are back.


NSW swelters through temperatures above 40 degrees as heatwave continues

There's no relief in sight as temperatures could be even hotter in some areas tomorrow.

00:23
Police were called out to the suburb of Panmure last night for the second time in two nights.

Man stabbed in second Auckland brawl had helped man hit by car night before

Police say this shows "how things can go spectacularly wrong when people attempt to take the law into their own hands, to seek retribution in this way."

01:11
Jacinda Ardern is taking six weeks off mid-2018 to give birth to her first child.

'I'd like to give a donation to Plunket' – PM to give part of salary due to 'down-scaled job'

Jacinda Ardern is taking six weeks off mid-2018 to give birth to her first child.


Ed Sheeran and partner Cherry Seaborn.

Ed Sheeran announces engagement to high school sweetheart

The British singer revealed on Instagram he's been engaged since last year.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 