Spark's public WiFi hotspots are free because of Cyclone Gita

Spark has announced it is making all of its 730 public WiFi zones throughout New Zealand free to help people communicate amid the aftermath of Cyclone Gita.
Spark has a network of public Wi-Fi hubs across New Zealand.
A spokesperson said the hotspots are available to anyone - not just Spark customers.
"The free WiFi will help those displaced and being evacuated to stay in touch with friends and family," they said.
People within range of a hotspot can search for a WiFi network called "Spark wi-fi zone" and then connect - no password is required.
You can find a WiFi hotspot using Spark's map here.
