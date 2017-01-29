Spark says mobile problems fixed after frustrating day for customers

Spark says mobile issues that have plagued its network today should be resolved.

"Mobile issues including data all resolved now. Thanks for your patience today, we appreciate it," the company said on Twitter.

Earlier, a large number of Spark mobile and broadband customers suffered outages following a hardware failure this morning.

The Spark network's Facebook page has been inundated with complaints from customers who are having issues with the network, and are unable to get through via telephone.

The company said there were ongoing mobile connectivity issues as a backlog of customers are "re-authenticated" onto the server.

Customers were asked to keep their phones turned on and not attempt to reconnect themselves.

"We're aware of issues affecting some people broadband mobile in various places around NZ right now, we're looking into it urgently and will share more info as soon as we have it. Thanks for sitting tight, we appreciate it," Spark have responded via Facebook.

Spark have since updated customers on Facebook explaining the issue started after a hardware failure in one of its data centres, which caused problems for both mobile and broadband across the country.

There was allegedly a three hour wait to speak to someone, customer Jess Bollen commented.

"I cant make any phone calls, not even to Spark and can't get data either," another customer, Soph Moore, said.

The outage was causing problems for those at a joint state of the nation event by Labour and the Greens in Auckland.