Spark offers free wi-fi to whole of South Island during major summer storm

Due to the state of emergency declared in two South Island regions from today's major storm, Spark has decided to open up its wi-fi hotspots to provide free data for everyone in the South Island.

Stafford Road in Ruby Bay has borne the brunt of today's intense storm.
Source: 1 NEWS

Buller and Dunedin have both declared a state of emergency after the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Fehi have slammed into the South Island today.

Spark say they're offering the free data so Kiwis in the South Island can stay in touch with family and friends.

A statement released by Spark this afternoon reads in part: "There are more than 203 Spark wi-fi zones in the South Island, that are now free for existing Spark customers as well as non-customers.

"Anyone within range of a Spark wi-fi hotspot, can simply search for the Spark network (named "Spark wi-fi zone") and click to join the network, with no password required."

Click here for live updates as ex-Cyclone Fehi causes havoc in the South Island.

