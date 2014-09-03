 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Spark network outages across the country causing headaches for customers

share

Source:

NZN

Spark customers around the country have experienced difficulties with broadband and mobile this morning.

Spark

The Spark network's Facebook page has been inundated with complaints from customers who are having issues with the network, and are unable to get through via telephone.

"We're aware of issues affecting some people broadband mobile in various places around NZ right now, we're looking into it urgently and will share more info as soon as we have it. Thanks for sitting tight, we appreciate it," Spark have responded via Facebook.

There's allegedly a three hour wait to speak to someone, customer Jess Bollen commented.

"I cant make any phone calls, not even to Spark and can't get data either," another customer, Soph Moore, said.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:28
1
A father and daughter in Surfers Paradise were repeatedly punched by a driver of another vehicle yesterday.

Shocking moment father and daughter are assaulted in suspected road rage attack in Gold Coast

00:33
2
Police were chasing after a fleeing car last night when it crashed near a set of lights in Manukau.

Crash leaves fleeing driver dead after failing to stop at red light

3
Missing 21-year-old Carissa Avison was last seen on Thursday and her family became concerned when she failed to turn up to work.

Concerns for safety of woman missing in Auckland Central

00:21
4
Hameed Jhalid Darweesh was detained following the Trump ban on Iraqis entering the US.

'This is the soul of America'- detained Iraq released from JFK airport following Trump's refugee ban

00:24
5
Tim Mikkelson scored his 181st try to move into fifth on the all-time top scorers list in Sevens rugby.

As it happened: England, Blitzbokke and All Blacks Sevens come out as Wellington frontrunners after round robin play

Spark network outages across the country causing headaches for customers

Customers are complaining that the wait to speak to staff at Spark is three hours.

Spark network outages across the country causing headaches for customers

Customers are complaining that the wait to speak to staff at Spark is three hours.

00:33
Police were chasing after a fleeing car last night when it crashed near a set of lights in Manukau.

Crash leaves fleeing driver dead after failing to stop at red light

One person is in a critical condition, three others are serious and one other has suffered moderate injuries.

00:21
Hameed Jhalid Darweesh was detained following the Trump ban on Iraqis entering the US.

'This is the soul of America'- detained Iraq released from JFK airport following Trump's refugee ban

Hameed Jhalid Darweesh was detained following the Trump ban on Iraqis entering the US.

00:41
Asia has kicked off the colourful celebrations for the Chinese New Year with fireworks, parades and visits to temples.

China welcomes the Year of the Rooster with prayers, parades and fireworks

Millions around the world have started colourful Chinese New Year celebrations.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ