Spark network outages across the country causing headaches for customers

Spark customers around the country have experienced difficulties with broadband and mobile this morning.

The Spark network's Facebook page has been inundated with complaints from customers who are having issues with the network, and are unable to get through via telephone.

"We're aware of issues affecting some people broadband mobile in various places around NZ right now, we're looking into it urgently and will share more info as soon as we have it. Thanks for sitting tight, we appreciate it," Spark have responded via Facebook.

There's allegedly a three hour wait to speak to someone, customer Jess Bollen commented.