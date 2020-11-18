SpaceX astronauts get jaw-dropping view of New Zealand from 400km above

TODAY |

Four travellers aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon got a jaw-dropping view of Aotearoa from around 400km above.

The astronauts were heading to the International Space Station, and during the 27-hour journey from Nasa's Kennedy Space Centre, they got a view of New Zealand's North Island.

"It looks amazing from up here, too," Commander Mike Hopkins said in response to a comment from mission control. 

This is the second astronaut mission for SpaceX. But it’s the first time Elon Musk’s company delivered a crew for a full half-year station stay. The two-pilot test flight earlier this year lasted two months.

The three Americans and one Japanese astronaut will remain at the orbiting lab until their replacements arrive on another Dragon in April. And so it will go, with SpaceX — and eventually Boeing — transporting astronauts to and from the station for NASA.

