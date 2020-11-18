SpaceX astronauts get jaw-dropping view of New Zealand from 400km above

Four travellers aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon got a jaw-dropping view of Aotearoa from around 400km above.

The astronauts were heading to the International Space Station, and during the 27-hour journey from Nasa's Kennedy Space Centre, they got a view of New Zealand's North Island.

"It looks amazing from up here, too," Commander Mike Hopkins said in response to a comment from mission control.

This is the second astronaut mission for SpaceX. But it’s the first time Elon Musk’s company delivered a crew for a full half-year station stay. The two-pilot test flight earlier this year lasted two months.