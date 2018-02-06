Space X to get help from Auckland University of Technology in latest rocket launch

Source:Breakfast
Commercial space company Space X launches its reusable rocket Falcon Heavy tomorrow morning and it'll be getting a little help from the Auckland University of Technology.
Members of AUT's radio astronomy and space research team will be using radio telescopes based at Warkworth, north of Auckland to record the progress of the world's most powerful rocket as it flies over New Zealand.
If all goes to plan, the rocket will launch the first car into space, company owner Elon Musk's own red Tesla.
