Southlanders warned to be sunsmart as heatwave scorches region

Southlanders are being urged to be sunsmart, as a heatwave hitting the region sends temperatures soaring.

Residents are quickly adapting to the hottest spell since records began.
MetService says a heatwave across the lower part of the country could see highs exceeding 35 degree through some valleys.

"Obviously a day like today we're pushing the sunsmart messages, making sure there's sunscreen on and keeping covered up," senior lifeguard Owen West said yesterday.

He had some other sound advice for those wanting to brave the heat as well: "Keeping themselves cool in the water is great and if they're out of that making sure they're in a shaded spot."

Relief is on the way though, with temperatures expected to drop back into the high teens this weekend.

