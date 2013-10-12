 

Southland town faces tight restrictions after reservoir 'haemorrhaging'

Mataura residents are facing tightened water restrictions after the Southland town's reservoir started "haemorrhaging" water on Friday. 

Source: 1 NEWS

The Gore District Council says the water level in the Mataura reservoir dropped to 45 per cent yesterday afternoon and was sitting at 54 per cent this morning. 

It was normally about 85-95 per cent full, the council said in a statement. 

The council's Three Waters Asset Manager Matt Bayliss said "the drawdown appears to be constant, continuing through the night, which suggests there's a major leak somewhere in the network".

Residents are being told to expect discoloured water and low pressure until the leak is found and fixed. 

In the meantime, they are being urged to conserve water. 


