Southland teen speaks out against bullying among peers

A Southland teen has shared a powerful message for her peers about bullying, mental health and suicide.

Fifteen-year-old Jenna Halder was upset after the deaths of some of her peers this year and decided to share a message speaking out against bullying.

In a video shared to her Facebook this week Ms Halder urges her peers to "be strong" and be proud of who they are even if they are being bullied.

"Don't listen to them, don't listen to those bullies, don't listen to anyone that's going to put you down," she said.

And her message to the bullies:

"If you're bullying someone out their today. Stop," she said. 

In the video Ms Halder directly addresses bullies telling them the harmful affects their words can have on a person, their friends and family. 

"Hurting someone is not tough," Ms Halder said. "Going up to that person and saying sorry, that's what tough is."

Since uploading the video Ms Halder has had dozens of messages from people telling her the video helped them stop hurting themselves, Fairfax reported.

Where to get help:

Lifeline: 0800 543 354

Depression Helpline: 0800 111 757

Healthline: 0800 611 116

Samaritans: 0800 726 666

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865

Youthline: 0800 376 633

Kidsline: 0800 543 754

