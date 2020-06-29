Southland teen jailed at least 11 years for murder of 9-year-old boy he was babysitting

An Ōtautau teenager will spend at least 11 years behind bars for the murder of nine-year-old Hunter MacIntosh.

Daniel Cameron. Source: rnz.co.nz

The offender can now be revealed as Daniel Cameron.

The 16-year-old lost name suppression at today's sentencing in the High Court in Invercargill.

Cameron, then 15, strangled and stabbed the child while babysitting him at his Ōtautau home in October last year.

Cameron's parents and the boy's parents knew each other.

Emergency services were alerted when the boy's mother arrived home to find her son dead.