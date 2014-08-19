 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Southland teacher struck off for showing 'inappropriate video' to students among other incidents

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A Southland teacher has been struck off the register for a number of infringements, including showing a video of a female orgasm to her year nine advanced science class.

Students sitting an exam.

Dawn Patricia Ganaha, who was a teacher at Southland Boys' High School from 2012 to 2016, played a TED talk called 10 things you didn't know about orgasms to students, one of five incidents that saw her referred to the New Zealand Teacher Disciplinary Tribunal.

The other four incidents were photographing students and exchanging texts at a cultural assembly, swearing at a student and hitting another, taking a student home without notifying a parent and lying about the ownership of a visiting student's scooter.

The Tribunal found Ms Ganaha had "repeatedly blurred the professional boundary between herself and students", meaning her collective actions amounted to serious misconduct.

The Tribunal summed up the case by saying: "It's crucial that teachers maintain the professional boundaries between themselves and their charges."

Related

Southland

Education

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
The men made a video diary as they camped out on top of their stricken ute in a remote part of Western Australia.

Watch: 'Surrounded by crocodiles last night' – Aussie mates stranded in mud for four nights on fishing trip


00:30
2
Australia's spin bowler Lyon made a key play, running out England's batsman Vince in the 60th over in Brisbane.

Pinpoint! Nathan Lyon runs out England batsman with sensational piece of fielding

02:31
3
Police are calling it a "particularly nasty and aggressive robbery" which has left staff traumatised.

Video: Do you know these thugs? Police appeal to public after terrifying aggravated robbery of Tauranga tavern

04:02
4
He said the numbers will be more significant as the months unfold.

Peters has 'no doubts' immigration will decrease despite minor drop in first month of new government

00:56
5
Normally leading from the front on the field, Sio Siua Taukeiaho froze for a while before taking the leap off the Sky Tower in Auckland.

'But I'm scared!' Tonga's RLWC prop freezes and stalls before completing Sky Jump

00:47
The Seven Sharp host presents a very different view to those who want to ditch the games.

Toni Street: The Commonwealth Games are part of our history and worth holding on to

Toni presents a very different view to that of her Seven Sharp co-host, Mike Hosking.

01:01
Inspector Hurimoana Dennis says the only thing he did wrong was be a proud Maori officer.

Watch: 'Absolutely humiliating' – cop found not guilty of unlawfully detaining teen speaks out

Inspector Hurimoana Dennis says the only thing he did wrong was be a proud Maori officer.

00:34
Bilingual Anthony Hudson was in complete control at this morning's press conference in Wellington.

Anthony Hudson steps down as All Whites head coach - 'I've enjoyed every second'

Hudson's contract expired after the team lost 2-0 to Peru in their World Cup qualifier in Lima.

05:04

Toni Street tests self-defence skills on Kiwi Hollywood star Zoe Bell

The stuntwoman and actor is back home to teach Kiwi women some of her hardcore skills.


02:29
Mother-of-three Angela Cuming took to Twitter to express her outrage at a lewd joke sent to her by Hamilton City Councillor Mark Bunting.

'It made me feel worthless' – Waikato mother and journalist shocked at crass message sent to her by local politician

Hamilton City Councillor Mark Bunting now faces a disciplinary hearing over the message.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 