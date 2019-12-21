TODAY |

Southland Police take major stride to combating organised crime with operation before festive season

Source:  1 NEWS

Southland Police are heading into the festive season with some extra joy after managing to make a serious dent in the region's organised crime with a week-long operation.

Southland Police targetied active offenders and organised crime in a week-long operation. Source: Southland Police

Southland officers arrested seven people and impounded four vehicles while also seizing three firearms, 49 rounds of ammunition, "a quantity" of methamphetamine, cannabis and cash during the operation which targeted active offenders and organised crime.

The operation comes after a spate of crimes in the region over the past few months which have been "very unsettling" for Invercargill and Southland residents, Southland Area Commander Inspector Mike Bowman said.

"We have had three tragic homicides, as well as other serious crime, and people have been understandably concerned," he said.

"As we head into the holiday season, I hope the results of this week’s operation provide our residents with the assurance that we remain absolutely focused on combating the criminal elements that seek to profit from harming our communities."

He said the holiday season is when Police typically see increases of burglaries and car thefts from cars.

"We’ll have a real focus on prevention activities in that space over the holiday period," Mr Bowman said.

Police said they would also be focusing on road safety over Christmas and New Year and will have a "visible presence on roads".

New Zealand
Southland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Cardiff Blues' Kiwi player Nick Williams reduced to tears by surprise Christmas gesture from his mother
2
'Umpires need to step in' - Australia batting coach questions NZ's bowling tactics
3
Recent spate of extreme weather in New Zealand should expected to clear by Christmas
4
Boil water notice issued for parts of east Christchurch after traces of E.Coli found
5
Opinion: Two Ioanes and a Naholo - players to watch in Super Rugby 2020
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Road safety, travel costs tourists' main worries in New Zealand, new survey reveals

Vatican office received record 1000 sex abuse complaints worldwide this year
01:48

Counsellors dealing with rise in calls about grief as Kiwi families struggle with loss during festive season

One dead in eastern Bay of Plenty after vehicle rolls off road