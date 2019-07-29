Southland police seek witnesses to 'suspicious' fire in Mataura over weekend

Southland police are investigating a suspicious early morning fire in Mataura at the weekend.
Police. (File photo) Source: 1 NEWS
The fire was found burning among macrocarpa trees in the rear section of a residential property on Main St at about 3am yesterday, police said.
The fire was well involved and had destroyed a garden shed.
Police would like to hear from anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area around the time of the fire - particularly near the railway tracks between Albion and Ely streets, between 2.45am and 3.30am.
Anyone with information can phone police 105 and quote file number 200726/3750.
Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.