Southland police searching for missing 72-year-old last seen in dressing gown and slippers

Police are searching for a 72-year-old man who left his home in the early hours of Sunday morning and has not returned.

John MacGregor left his home in Edendale, Southland at about 2am, police say, in his blue Toyota Corona, which was later found on Wyndham Road south of Mataura.

He was last seen wearing a dressing gown and slippers.

Police and LandSAR searched the area but couldn't find him, and the search will continue today.

Police are now asking any members of the public who may have information, or know of Mr MacGregor's whereabouts, to contact them immediately.

Anyone with information can contact Gore Police on 03 203 9300.

John MacGregor
John MacGregor Source: Supplied
