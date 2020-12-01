TODAY |

Southland police discover two large chilly bins with cannabis inside during routine checkpoint

Source:  1 NEWS

A routine police checkpoint resulted in the seizure of two chilly bins worth of cannabis in Southland last week.

Two large chilly bins found with cannabis and cash inside by Southland police. Source: Supplied

Officers were checking for drink driving, seatbelts, mobile phone use and other traffic offending on State Highway 94 near Lumsden on Friday when they came across the stash, they revealed today.

Officers stopped a vehicle which was travelling from Gore towards Te Anau when they caught a whiff of cannabis coming from the vehicle, police said. 

On inspecting the vehicle, they found two large chilly bins on the back seat with 1kg of cannabis and over $500 in cash inside, they reported.

The 29-year-old man driving the car told police he had purchased the cannabis in Gore, according to police. 

Police in Te Anau then seized more cannabis, as well as over $2000 in cash and drug dealing equipment from the man’s home in Te Anau, they said. 

Police also searched the property of a Gore man alleged to be responsible for the sale of the drugs.

Officers said they found 3kgs of cannabis, several plants and $10,000 in cash at the 45-year-old’s home.

The man from Gore was arrested and will appear in the Gore District Court, while the 29-year-old from Te Anau, also arrested, will appear in the Invercargill District Court at a later date.

They will appear on drugs charges.

Sergeant Tod Hollebon says he’s pleased with the officers’ “excellent teamwork”.

“This has resulted in police taking a substantial amount of cannabis off the street, and uncovering a significant growing operation,” he said.

New Zealand
Southland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Man and police dog in critical condition after shooting in Northland
2
NZ expresses concern with China about doctored image of Aussie soldier slitting Afghan child’s throat- Ardern
3
Three new Covid-19 cases in NZ today, all in managed isolation
4
Jacinda Ardern says NZ can talk tough to China, but will do so 'predictably'
5
American newlyweds severely injured in Whakaari eruption 'thrilled' by WorkSafe charges
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Govt to protect controversial pill testing services at festivals — 'no apology for prioritising safety'

'Grim' report released on state of New Zealand kids' health
01:07

NZ expresses concern with China about doctored image of Aussie soldier slitting Afghan child’s throat- Ardern
00:15

Man and police dog in critical condition after shooting in Northland