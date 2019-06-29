TODAY |

Southland mums share alarming birth stories as review announced into region's maternity system

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Health
Southland

Left shaken by their emergency births, three Southland mums share their stories as a review of the troubled maternity care system is announced.

The Lumsden Maternity Centre was downgraded to a maternal hub in April - meaning it's not staffed full-time and is mostly used for ante-natal care and at times, emergency deliveries.

In the last month, four women have had emergency births at the centre, some not even making it inside.

Amanda McIvor ended up giving birth to little Levi in an ambulance on the side of the road.

She says the system of maternity care just isn't working.

"They keep going on about it's fine the way it is, and there's nothing wrong it's working the way it's supposed to, well obviously it's not working the way it's supposed to," Ms McIvor told 1 NEWS.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Chris Fleming made the statement after a Southland mother gave birth on a roadside near Lumsden. Source: 1 NEWS

Another mum, who didn't want to be named, also didn't make it inside the Lumsden Unit, giving birth in the car park a week ago.

"We wouldn't have made it any further, like we didn't even make it to Lumsden, so a trip to Winton or Gore or Invercargill wouldn't have been an option for us," said the mother.

Olivia Selbie expressed her concerns to 1 NEWS a month ago, heavily pregnant and worried about where she would give birth.

As it turned out, she made it to the unit just in time, her baby being born within 20 minutes of arriving.

But, she says it was cold and "not that clean," so after the delivery she had to drive almost 40 minutes to the nearest primary birthing unit.

"I had tears in my eyes walking out because it's just unnecessary," she says. 

The new mothers all hoping the Southland DHB's review will bring much needed change.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Recent changes to the district saw the closure of the Lumsden Maternity Centre. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Health
Southland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:28
Navar Herbert’s GoFundMe page has raised almost $100,000 to pay for him to come back home and be buried in New Zealand.
Young Kiwi dad loses battle with cancer hours after he marries his sweetheart
2
Police were called to the incident at the intersection of Hinemoa St and Awatapu Drive.
Police deal with mass street brawl in Whakatāne
3
Abdul Aziz wants more done for those suffering post-traumatic stress.
Hero survivor of Christchurch terrorist attack fights for compensation for mentally scarred victims
4
The sacked Wallaby emerged from talks in Sydney saying he was very, very disappointed.
'We'd have no sponsors' - Rugby Australia reveals consequences of keeping Israel Folau
5
Pome’e wants to encourage women to “own who they are” and to “not be afraid of your own potential”.
'I'm pioneering for change' – Pasifika plus-size Sports Illustrated model Veronica Pome’e speaks on redefining being body positive
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:38
Those monitoring it are pleading with sightseers to steer clear.

Garage on edge of Rotorua mud pool demolished
A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle.

Homicide investigation launched as pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Waihi

Stolen car crashes in South Auckland leaving three people hurt

Matariki fireworks show in Wellington postponed due to high winds