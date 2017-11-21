 

Southland man leads police on wild 20 minute foot chase around the streets of Alexandra

A Southland man has led police on a wild 20 minute foot chase while fleeing from then in Alexandra this morning.

Police car generic.

Police say at about 10.00am this morning they observed a driver, known to be disqualified, driving on Killarney Street and onto Chicago Street in Alexandra.

They indicated for the car to pullover, and although the driver acknowledged Police, he chose not to stop, driving at the speed limit around the streets.

Police say they followed the vehicle with lights and sirens for a short time out past the Molyneux Estate on SH8.

The man continued to drive at the speed limit, but soon crashed into a fence where the driver took off from the vehicle on foot, leaving his passenger in the car. The passenger was fortunately not injured.

Police chased the offender on foot for approximately 20 minutes and finally stopped him attempting to get into a property of a relative, in the Pines area.

A 29-year-old Southland man has been arrested on a number of driving-related charges, drug charges and historical matters.

He will be held in custody to appear in the Dunedin District Court tomorrow.

