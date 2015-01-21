Southland man hospitalised after dogs attack head, leg

A Southland man has been hospitalised after two dogs attacked his leg and head.

Photo / iStock

The incident occurred on Great North Road, Winton today.

One of the two dogs - described as rottweilers - has been caught and the other is being sought, Southern District Police said in a statement posted to Facebook.

Police say the owners of the dogs are upset over today's events and are assisting them and the council with their investigation.

The man who was attacked, suffered moderate injuries following the incident and is now in hospital.

Southland Police would like to thank the members of the public who helped the injured man before emergency services arrived.