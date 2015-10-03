Southland highways blocked after two separate crashes

Police are at the scene of two separate crashes in Southland after trailers flipped on State Highway One and State Highway Six.

A truck and trailer unit rolled on its side about 11.15am on Clinton Highway, State Highway One, in Te Houka near Carterhope Rd, a police media spokesperson said.

The northbound lane is closed while palm kernel spilled over the road is being cleared.

No one was injured in the crash.

Meanwhile, police were called to a crash on Lumsden-Dipton Highway, State Highway Six, in Dipton near Caroline Valley Rd.

Emergency services are working to clear the scene after a horse trailer flipped, blocking the northbound lane.

Two horses were in the trailer at the time.