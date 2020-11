A serious crash between a milk tanker and a car last night has closed part of State Highway 99 in Southland.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. Source: 1 NEWS

One person was seriously injured and was taken to hospital in Invercargill by helicopter last night.

The crash happened on Riverton-Wallacetown Highway at around 9:55pm yesterday, police said.

The road is closed between Waimatuku Bush Road and Thornbury Waimatuku Road while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.