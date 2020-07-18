Southland fire crews battling blaze at building where hazardous material stored

More than 30 firefighters are battling a blaze at the former Mataura paper mill in Southland, where hazardous material is stored.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police confirmed emergency services are responding to a building fire on Kana Street, where the old paper mill stands, and were called at around 1.40pm.

Traffic is being diverted around Mataura and significant delays are expected, police warn.

Emergency Management Southland confirmed the fire was at the old Mataura paper mill and says it's "working with our emergency service partners to coordinate the response".

Ouvea premix is a hazardous substance which releases toxic ammonia gases when wet.

It's a waste product from an old aluminum smelter and was abandoned at the paper mill when the company contracted to deal with the waste went into liquidation.

Fire and Emergency NZ says there is currently "no danger" of the blaze getting near the premix.

"The fire is on the floor underneath the premix, approximately 30 metres away," a spokesperson says.