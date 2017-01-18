 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Southland dog owners warned to keep close eye on pets after theft of bulldog

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Police in the deep south are warning dog owners to keep a close eye on their pets after an American bulldog was stolen and two men were seen looking into properties and paying attention to dogs in the area.

American bulldog (file)

American bulldog (file)

Source: Wikimedia Commons: Sannse

Acting Senior Sergeant Jared Kirk said the bulldog, which was white with brown patches and has floppy ears, was taken from a Wyndham property last Wednesday.

Police have also been contacted about two men acting suspiciously in the Strathern area of Invercargill this afternoon.

They appeared to be looking closely at dogs.

"We're aware that some breeds of dogs may be targets for theft and we don't want to see any residents become a victim to losing their treasured pet," said Mr Kirk.

"Owners must ensure their pets are secured sufficiently during the day and microchipped."
 

Related

Southland

Animals

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:38
1
The flashpoint of the clash on Whakatane streets is revealed in new vision.

Raw video: 'He's got a gun! Shoot back!' New footage shows ferocity of clash between Mongrel Mob and Black Power


01:13
2
Summary: Up and coming young singer Sianne Dougherty busted some beautiful notes after sharing her story about being a mum and her career.

Watch: Rising Kiwi singer whose voice will blow you away grew up believing she had no talent

01:40
3

Power restored to Wellington suburb as high winds hit

00:28
4
Three helicopters and over a dozen fire appliances are being used to battle the blaze.

Fire crews forced to pull out as night falls, blaze continues in native bush near Ngaruawahia

5

Hamilton woman complains to police about marijuana deal gone bad

01:13
Summary: Up and coming young singer Sianne Dougherty busted some beautiful notes after sharing her story about being a mum and her career.

Watch: Rising Kiwi singer whose voice will blow you away grew up believing she had no talent

Sianne Dougherty stunned our friends from Te Karere yesterday with this impromptu performance.

00:28
Peters has pledged to make the mine re-entry non-negotiable in any coalition deal but English says it's a legal, not a political decision.

John Armstrong: Pike River re-entry never going to happen

Hard as it is for the families, they should be wary of politicians' promises, our columnist says.

00:34
The All Blacks first-five has confirmed that 2017 is his final year playing rugby in NZ.

Watch: 'It is with great sadness that this will be my last year playing in NZ' - All Blacks star Aaron Cruden confirms French move in video to Kiwi public

Cruden has signed a three-year deal with French club Montpellier.

00:30
The ice gets thick in Antarctica, so once a year an icebreaker ship comes down to smash it up so supplies can come in.

Video: Icebreaker ship crunches through ice to carve way for supplies to Antarctica

The US coastguard vessel is strong enough to break ice 4m thick.

00:26
After five hours and 15 minutes Ivo Karlovic claimed a marathon five-set victory over Horacio Zeballos.

Marathon match! Fist-pumping Croatian sets new Aussie Open record with thrilling five set finish

After five hours and 15 minutes, the beanpole Croatian eventually claimed a marathon five-set win over Horaico Zeballos.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ