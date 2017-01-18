Southland dog owners warned to keep close eye on pets after theft of bulldog

Police in the deep south are warning dog owners to keep a close eye on their pets after an American bulldog was stolen and two men were seen looking into properties and paying attention to dogs in the area.

American bulldog (file) Source: Wikimedia Commons: Sannse

Acting Senior Sergeant Jared Kirk said the bulldog, which was white with brown patches and has floppy ears, was taken from a Wyndham property last Wednesday.

Police have also been contacted about two men acting suspiciously in the Strathern area of Invercargill this afternoon.

They appeared to be looking closely at dogs.

"We're aware that some breeds of dogs may be targets for theft and we don't want to see any residents become a victim to losing their treasured pet," said Mr Kirk.