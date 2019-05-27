Southland DHB boss says ambulance 'entirely an appropriate place' to give birth

The Southern DHB says that an ambulance is "entirely an appropriate place" to deliver a baby after a Southland mother gave birth in an ambulance on a roadside near Lumsden on Saturday.

It comes just months after the town's maternity centre was downgraded to a "hub" by the Southern DHB. Some of the birthing units were turned into maternal hubs, which provide pre and post-natal care but are not considered places to give birth except in an emergency.

Southern DHB chief executive Chris Fleming today told 1 NEWS, "I believe that an ambulance is entirely an appropriate place in the event there had been a clinical decision making, like in this instance where they wanted to move the women closer to a secondary facility."

"All of the necessary safety equipment was in place – and drugs – with the exception of a oxygen supply. However, I’m aware that the ambulance was carrying oxygen within their own supplies."

Mr Fleming said other instances of women giving birth in ambulances do "occur around New Zealand".