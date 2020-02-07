TODAY |

Southland braces for impact as ex-tropical cyclone Uesi bears down on New Zealand

Source:  1 NEWS

Southland is preparing for the worst as the tail end of tropical cyclone Uesi gets closer to New Zealand.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Locals in Gore, Mataura and Wyndham continue their clean-up efforts. Source: 1 NEWS

Just a week on from severe flooding that saw multiple towns evacuated, more heavy rain is forecast this weekend as Uesi tracks down the South Island.

Emergency Management Southland controller Bruce Halligan says they're keeping an eye on the weather.

"We have the state of emergency for Southland still in place and the team at the emergency coordination centre are watching and preparing should the rainfall predicted come through," he said in a statement today.

Farmers in particular are warned to be prepared and keep watch on their local waterways and stock.

"While generally the stop bank network performed very well in the recent flood event, some localised, temporary strengthening is being undertaken in some key locations," Mr Halligan says.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Police confirmed the pair – a man and a woman – were found in the Makarora River, near Wanaka. Source: 1 NEWS

Two people died and one person remains missing after last week's flooding, while they were tramping in Mount Aspiring National Park.

The remains of Cyclone Uesi are predicted to bring heavy rain and galeforce winds to the South Island's west coast on Sunday.

New Zealand
Southland
Weather News
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Pascall brings back discontinued Snifters treat, but with a new twist
2
1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll: National and ACT hold the numbers to form a government
3
Samoan-born New Zealand boxer Jimmy 'The Thunder' Peau dies, aged 54
4
Watch: Seven Sharp reunites actors to recreate classic Mitre 10 sandpit ad
5
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:05

Police warn public not to take revenge after distressing attack on four-year-old boy
01:02

Firefighting efforts in Marlborough save major powerlines carrying electricity to North Island

Clandestine meth lab in Whakatāne uncovered during police raid
00:33

Boil notice lifted for Waihi as reservoir reached 17 per cent capacity